Registration for Orange County 4-H Youth Program is underway

Are you looking for an exceptional opportunity to empower your child, develop leadership skills, and foster a lifelong love for learning and community engagement? Look no further than Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange 4-H Youth Program, for which registration is now open.

Orange County’s 4-H is celebrating 100 years of service, yet many are still unaware of all it has to offer. Families across Orange County are invited by 4-H to discover the transformative power of its youth development initiatives. For the past century, 4-H has been shaping young minds, creating confident leaders, and nurturing responsible citizens who make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

“Get ready for an exciting year for Orange County 4-H,” said DeAnna Sardella-Matthews, 4-H resource educator. “The upcoming 4-H year is packed with opportunities for growth, learning and unforgettable experiences. So, mark your calendars and prepare to embark on this incredible adventure with us, because the best is yet to come in the world of 4-H.”

From Cloverbuds (youth 5 to 7) to 4-H clubs (8 to 12), and teen programs (13 to 19), there is a lot to explore! Programs include Computer Science and Robotics, Animal Science, Natural Resources, Public Presentations, and much more!

Young people can explore their interests and passions in a supportive environment. From STEM activities to agriculture, 4-H offers a wide range of projects that help youth build confidence, leadership skills and a sense of responsibility. Youth participants gain practical experience through project-based activities that foster critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity. Through club meetings, public speaking opportunities and community service projects, members develop valuable leadership skills that will serve them throughout life.

Many 4-H members are eligible for scholarships and educational opportunities, helping them achieve their dreams. To join, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County office at 845-344-1234, by email to cm798@cornell.edu, or visit cceorangecounty.org.