Playground ribbon cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 11, 2025 for the playground at Brickley Field, a small play area and ball field located on Hunter Street in Highland Mills.

New playground equipment for the area was purchased after the town received a grant in 2022. According to Woodbury Town Supervisor Kate Luciani, the work stalled in 2023 due to reservations from the Town Board about the additional funds needed to need install the equipment. The project restarted last year after additional work costs were placed on the Parks Department budget. A few months ago, the ground was redone by Building and Grounds and the Highway Department.

“As we cut this ribbon, let’s take a minute to recognize the many people who, over the years, have freely given their time and effort without expectation of reward,” Luciani said during the ceremony. “They along with our dedicated staff share a single goal to ensure Woodbury continues to have an exceptional Parks and Recreation program.

“Going forward as a community, it’s my hope that we remember and celebrate everyone who steps forward to contribute. It’s truly the unwavering spirit of people willing to give to our community ,driven by selfless service and a belief in the common good, that makes all the difference,” she added.