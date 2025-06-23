Planning Board examines Common expansion

During its June 18 meeting, the Woodbury Village Planning Board continued its review of the proposed expansion of Woodbury Common, raising concerns about the projects impact on traffic, water and sewer capacity and parking.

Simon Property Group, which owns Woodbury Common, is seeking approval to add a new hotel, a second parking garage and 159,249 square feet of retail spaces to the popular shopping center.

During the review of the application, the board discussed the best way to determine the required number of parking spaces for the project. Among the considerations was how the addition of the hotel, which would have its own restaurant, impact parking availability for guests of the hotel, shoppers and diners. The board agreed to use the method already employed by Simon Property Group to determine the necessary parking requirements.

Woodbury Planning Board Engineer Natalie Barber informed the board that the applicant had be asked to provide a report on the village’s water and sewer capacity and demonstrate whether there was enough to support the project. She noted this information was not yet provided and that the project would also need to be referred to the county.

The board also reviewed how the project’s construction would impact traffic in the area. Barber noted that during previous Woodbury Common projects, construction traffic was excluded from using certain roads. The applicant was asked to consider expanding their parking management system to better inform visitors of parking availability, especially during the busy holiday shopping season. One of the representatives for the project said that Simon Property Group was able to work with the state DOT during previous projects to install signs along the highway to communicate information with motorists.

Planning Board Chairman Christopher Gerver voiced his concern about how closing Exit 131off of Route 17 during Black Friday impacts local residents trying to commute to work. He said he didn’t know how the traffic issue could be mitigated, but wanted to note it was a pain point for the local community.

In other Woodbury Common News, the planning board granted conditional approval for the redemise - the conveying or transferring back the same property or interest - of the Timberland store at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

The Dugout Ice Cream Stand on Route 32 is closer to re-opening thanks to conditional approval of the planning board.

During the meeting, Woodbury resident Glenda Smith, spoke about the impact of a proposed development of duplex residential dwellings within the active adult community area of the Woodbury Villas Subdivision on her current residence. Smith said that the project would mean her having to view the side of a home from her property. Gerver acknowledged her concerns and proposed the applicant consider landscaping options to mitigate the issue.

Smith also questioned why the project, which is located within a Homeowners’ Association, wasn’t brought to the HOA for approval. Gerver explained that the planning board has no authority over the HOA and that the proposed duplexes are allowed in the zoning district.