Planning Board asked to allow application to move forward

The Woodbury Villas asked the Woodbury Planning Board, at their Sept. 17 meeting, to consider allowing them to move forward with their next phase of construction. Under the current conditions imposed on the application, the community center would need to be completed before the applicant can receive additional building permits. Planning Board Engineer Natalie Barber confirmed that to move forward, the clubhouse would need to be functioning.

The representative for the applicant claimed progress on the community center was slow because of the need for approvals. He said that while the electrical and plumbing is in, a lot of work still needs to be done.

Planning Board Chairperson Christopher Gerver said that a different account was given by the building inspector. Gerver said he was told the applicant doesn’t have any inspections scheduled, and that the only inspection to-date was on the framing.

The representative said that not being able to move forward with the next phase of the project has caused significant hardship for the applicant. He asked the board to consider allowing building permits to be issued, so buildings can be erected, and cash can come in.

According to the representative, the original developer of the project, which has been before the board for several years, had a bad reputation with the village and the town, leading the board to establish strict conditions to ensure that things were done properly. He said the situation has improved under new leadership.

The board also reviewed an application for the conversion of a 2400 square-foot house into a synagogue (shul) with mikveh (ritual bath) in Central Valley. The property has two parking areas for a total of 10 spaces. Lighting and how to mitigate the brightness was discussed and the chairman suggested the possibility of dimming them down after services or a later in the night.

A representative for the shul explained that the property would only be for the residents of the 55 and older community in which it is located and that most congregants would be walking there.

The board scheduled the public hearing for the application for Oct. 15.