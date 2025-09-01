Patriot Day Ceremony at the County Arboretum

The Orange County Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park located in Montgomery, N.Y. will serve as the setting for a Patriot Day Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Open to the public, the ceremony will honor the memory of the 44 Orange County residents who lost their lives during the attacks, as well as the brave military personnel who continue to serve our nation. It will take place at the Remembrance Walkway and Garden, created in tribute to those remembered each year. The memorial features a striking, rotating granite sculpture of the earth, surrounded by bronze plaques inscribed with the names of the Orange County residents who perished that day.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Glenn Marchi, now Orange County’s Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, will present the 9/11 Never Forget Flag. A first responder at the World Trade Center, he later deployed to Iraq in 2004 as a Battalion Commander with the 42nd Infantry Division, earning the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service.

The ceremony offers the community an opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor the lives lost and the heroes who responded that day.

“Sept. 11 is a day that lives in our hearts forever,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “The Never Forget Flag is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made and the resilience of our nation. The Arboretum provides a beautiful and peaceful setting for us to come together as a community to honor those we lost and to reflect on the strength we found in the days that followed.”

The Orange County Arboretum is located at 15 Grove St. in Montgomery.