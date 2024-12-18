Parking to be prohibited along Prospect Street

The village of Monroe will hold a public hearing on January 7 to consider a resolution that would prohibit vehicles from parking and standing along Prospect Street. The meeting was scheduled during the December 17 village board meeting, where Mayor Neil Dwyer read the resolution, which cited the impact that vehicles in the area have on the health and welfare of residents and visitors. The original resolution also included Spring Street. However, Trustee John Karl pointed out that parking was already prohibited on that street – a determination made a little more than a year ago – and that the area is not properly signed.

Geese

The board approved an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for the management of Canadian Geese in Crane Park in an amount not to exceed $6,489. In addition, the board accepted the bid of $31,910 from Contracting LLC of Pleasant Valley New York for renovations to Village Hall.

Eruvs

During the meeting, Trustee Karl initiated a discussion on the presence of eruvs near the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Whitman Place. Dwyer asked if they were in the village’s right of way. Karl said that they were in the village’s right of way, noting there was one right off the sidewalk and another by the mailbox. Dwyer made a note to review the matter.