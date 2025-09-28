P/T secretary sought

The Village of Monroe is seeking a dependable, organized secretary to support the Building and Code Enforcement Department.

Duties include:

· Greeting the public and answering phone calls

· Processing building permits and inspection requests

· Maintaining department records and files

· Preparing correspondence and reports

· Assisting with scheduling and general office support

Strong communication and customer service skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), an ability to multitask and work independently are the listed qualifications for the position. Prior office/clerical experience preferred.

The Orange County Application for Employment can be downloaded from the Village’s website, www.villageofmonroe.org, or picked up in the Village Clerk’s Office, 7 Stage Road Monroe. Candidates will be subject to an appropriate background check.

Resume and cover letter can be sent to the attention of Mayor Neil S. Dwyer c/o Village Clerk, Village of Monroe, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

The Village of Monroe is an Equal Opportunity Employer that does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, age, sex or gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, pregnancy-related conditions, and lactation), gender identity or expression (including transgender status), sexual orientation, marital status, military service and veteran status, physical or mental disability, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws and ordinances.