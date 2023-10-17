Tourism in Orange County soared in 2022, with visitor spending reaching $1.1 billion, up 22% from 2021 and exceeding pre-pandemic spending by 6%, according to a new report.

The study, “Economic Impact of Visitors in New York 2022: Hudson Valley Focus,” was produced by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company. Data showed that visitors to New York State spent nearly $79 billion, which represented an increase of $27 billion from 2021 and surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the first time.

Orange County’s $1.1 billion in traveler spending exceeded 2019 by $64 million. What’s more, tourism in Orange County generated $153.8 million in local and state taxes in 2022, resulting in a tax savings of $1,158 per household, per the report. It was the highest tax savings per household among Hudson Valley counties. Plus, $394.1 million in labor income was attributed to direct and indirect tourism labor impacts. Overall, 11,161 jobs in Orange County were created by tourism, the report said.

The $1.1 billion in traveler spending encompasses lodging, recreation, food/beverage, retail/services, transportation, and second homes. Orange County had the most visitor spending in retail and service stations in the Hudson Valley, comprising Orange, Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam and Columbia counties.

Across New York, the report said, the state saw both the number of visitors and visitor spending fully recover in 2022. More than 291 million visitors, both domestic and international, represented an increase of 23% year over year. Spending jumped $27 billion over the previous year — and surpassed 2019 spending levels for the first time, registering 7% growth to $79 billion. The total statewide economic impact — direct and indirect — was $123 billion.

Additional findings

• The lodging and food and beverage industries see the largest tourism-related impacts in sales and labor.

• The state saw $39.8 billion in direct and indirect labor impacts.

• Tourism also brought $10 billion in state and local tax revenue.

• The taxes generated by tourism saved New York State households an average of $1,300 in taxes.

To learn about Orange County Tourism & Film, based in Goshen, visit OrangeTourism.org.