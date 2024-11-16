Orange County to provide free hazardous waste disposal days

Orange County will be holding three free hazardous waste collection events this month: one for businesses, schools, farms and municipalities on Nov. 22, and two for residents only on Nov. 23 and 24. Each collection event will be held at the Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage located at 21 Training Center Lane in New Hampton.

For the Nov. 22 collection date, those entities and businesses must pre-register before offloading their hazardous materials. Registration information can be found at orangecountygov.com/451/Schools-Farms-Municipalities-Businesses.

For Nov. 23 and 24, residents looking to drop off their own hazardous materials do not need to register; collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. The county noted that that only “household quantities” will be accepted. And you must show a valid ID to prove county residence.

Acceptable materials include:

Adhesives

Aerosol cans

Automotive products/gas/oil and mixtures of gas/oil

Car and truck batteries

Corrosives/cleaners

Dental amalgam

Fluorescent light tubes (in feet)

Mercury

Latex, acrylic, water based and oil-based paint

Pesticides/herbicides

Photographic chemicals

Pool chemicals

Solvents/thinners

Varnishes/shellacs/stains

The county added that wet latex, acrylic and water-based paints can also be accepted along with oil-based paint year-round at the PaintCare drop-off sites listed below:

Monroe: Sherwin-Williams, 290 Larkin Drive, 845-492-4523.

Newburgh: Sherwin-Williams, 1404 Route 300, 845-564-2539.

Port Jervis: 95 Jersey Avenue, 845-856-5161.

Dry latex, acrylic, and water-based paints can be disposed of into your trash container.

For more information, call Orange County Recycling Coordinator Ermin Siljkovic at 845-291-3246 or visit the county website.