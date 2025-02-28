Orange County School of Dance performs at Carnegie Hall

On Friday, February 21 the Little Feet Dance Company of the Orange County School of Dance performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the Arts & Cultural Festival 2025. “Brandenburg,” a modern piece of choreography with Bach music, was danced by Macy Benza, Darya Elisseenko, Emily Hashim, Alex McConnell, Lia Pisello, and Evelyn Morris.

Little Feet’s next performance is Sunday, March 9 at the 10th Annual Dance Invitational sponsored by Orange County School of Dance, featuring advanced performers from the Hudson Valley; this year’s attendees are The Dance Center, The Dance Conservatory, The Dance Emporium, Hudson River Performing Arts Center and Orange County School of Dance.

For more information, contact Joanna Markowitz at orangedanceschoo@gmail.com, ocschoolofdance.com, or 845-782-2482.