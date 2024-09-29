Orange County’s tourism honored

Orange County Tourism received two honors at this year’s New York State Tourism Excellence Awards in Saratoga Springs, the county announced.

Created by Focus Media, Orange County Top Destinations Video and Digital Marketing Campaign was recognized in the “Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns, Projects & Programs: Digital Marketing Campaign” category, with a budget of $500,000 or more.

The 2023 Orange County Tourism Travel Guide, also created by Focus Media, was recognized in the “Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns, Projects & Programs: Printed Materials” category, with a budget of $500,000 or more.

“Collaboration and teamwork resulted in two amazing campaigns, our highly recognized Top Designations Video/Commercial and our 2023 redesigned Orange County Travel Guide,” Orange County Director of Tourism and Film Amanda Dana said in the press release. “I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the excellent work by Focus Media Group and the creative expertise of Rachel Carr and Lisa Santiago, who worked tirelessly to make sure our final product was nothing less than spectacular.”