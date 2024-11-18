Orange County now under Drought Warning

Orange County is now under a Drought Warning, the state DEC announced Monday. Prevously the county was under a Drought Watch.

According to the DEC, a Drought Warning does not require statewide mandatory water use restrictions, but citizens are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water. However, local public water suppliers may impose water use restrictions depending on local needs and conditions, so check with your local municipality.

A “warning” is the second of four levels of state drought advisories (watch, warning, emergency, and disaster). The DEC noted that the New York State Department of Health is in contact with public water suppliers regarding any potential steps they need to take. The statewide burn ban will continue until Nov. 30.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use and follow these tips:

• Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.

• Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

• Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses, and faucets.

• Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

• Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.

• Install water-saving plumbing fixtures.

• Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold.

• Wash cars less frequently.

For houses that use wells, the DEC recommends homeowners:

• Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for your individual situation.

• Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

• Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

• Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

• Clean or redevelop existing wells.

• Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.