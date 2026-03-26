Orange County names new budget director

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus has selected Gretchen Riordan, currently serving as the deputy commissioner of the health department for Orange County, to step into the role of budget director, following the retirement of Deborah Slesinski, who is retiring after 30 years of public service.

Riordan brings more than two decades of fiscal experience to her new role, having started her career with the county in 2003. Since then, she has held various financial leadership positions, including roles at the youth bureau and a three-year tenure as deputy budget director from 2021 to 2024.



“Gretchen has already proven herself to be a talented and fiscally responsible leader,” Neuhaus said. “I have full confidence that she will continue the tradition of excellence within the Budget Division, helping to keep Orange County on a path of long-term financial stability.”

Riordan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to her professional roots.



“I am honored to return to lead this team,” said Riordan. “My career with the health department and my previous time in the budget department provided a strong foundation in public sector financial management. I look forward to continuing the important work of managing the County’s fiscal priorities, and I thank County Executive Neuhaus for this opportunity.”

Slesinski ends her 13-year tenure with the budget department, which she has led since 2019.



“Deb has been an invaluable asset to Orange County, and her expertise will be missed,” said Neuhaus. “For three decades, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that our taxpayers’ dollars are managed with the utmost integrity and care. I’ve worked closely with Deb on the majority of my administration’s budgets, and she has always been extremely professional and helpful. I wish her the very best in her retirement.”



“I’ve learned that budgets are never just numbers; they represent the priorities and values of the community we serve,” said Slesinski. “What I will remember most are the people, the incredible budget team, dedicated department heads, and colleagues who truly care about the people of Orange County. It really does take a village, and I feel very grateful to have been part of this one.”

Slesinski will retire as budget director on March 31, with Riordan assuming the role effective April 1.