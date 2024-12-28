Orange County man wins the lottery

We have a winner among us. On December 13, the New York State Lottery announced that Washingtonville resident Adam Terzouli had claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers drawn on September 10.

The winning numbers for that evening were: 01 02 16 24 66 Mega Ball (06). According to the Lottery’s announcement, Terzouli received a single lump sum payment of $651,001, after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gulf Express, located at 986 Little Britain Rd. in New Windsor.

The New York Lottery revenue is distributed to state public schools in the form of the Lottery Aid to Education fund. According to the Lottery, it contributed $3.8 billion to state public schools in fiscal year 2023-2024. And school districts in Orange County received $94,478,125 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that same time period.