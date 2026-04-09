Orange County Independent Bookstore Crawl returns April 24-26

The Second Annual Orange County Independent Bookstore crawl will take place from April 24-26, celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on April 25. Seven bookstores from across Orange County are participating in the weekend-long event, during which participants are invited to pick up a free book crawl passport from any of the locations or download online.



Throughout the crawl, participants can collect stamps or stickers at each bookstore they visit. Anyone who collects stamps or stickers from all seven bookstores can return their completed passport to any participating shop to receive special bookstore discounts and to be entered in the Grand Prize drawings.

The following bookstores are participating:

• Blue Fox Books, 49 W. Main St., Walden

• Eureka Books and More, 3 Romers Alley, Sugar Loaf

• From Beyond Books, 65A Main St., Pine Bush

• Golden Hour Books, 109 S. William St., Newburgh

• Good Books, 284 Main St., Cornwall

• This Chapter Bookshop, 76 Front St., Port Jervis

• Well Worn Books, 7 North St., Middletown

Throughout the weekend, several bookstores will also team up with local breweries, tea shops, and coffee shops. Each store will provide details about their unique collaborations and special events.

Organizers say the crawl highlights the important role independent bookstores play as spaces for conversation, creativity, and connection while supporting local economies.

For passports, maps, and complete event details, visit www.ocnybookcrawl.com.