The Annual Orange County Fall Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Newburgh Mall, located at 1401 Route 300, Newburgh.

This event will feature a wide range of employers offering hundreds of career opportunities across multiple industries. Job seekers will have the chance to meet directly with recruiters, explore career paths, and learn about available positions.

For a list of participating employers and available opportunities, log onto: www.orangecountygov.com/AnnualJobFair

Contact the Orange County Employment & Training Administration at (845) 568-5068 or email mcompasso@orangecountygov.com for more information.

The Annual Fall Job Fair is sponsored by the Orange County Employment & Training Administration with the support of County Executive Steve Neuhaus.