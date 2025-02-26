Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announces reelection campaign

David Hoovler has officially announced that he will seek reelection as Orange County District Attorney during the 2025 general election in November.

”It has been an honor to serve the people of Orange County as District Attorney, and I am eager to continue the critical work of keeping our communities safe,” said Hoovler. “With a proactive approach to law enforcement and community partnerships, we have made significant progress, but there is still more to be done.”

In his announcement Hoovler said his focus will be on community safety, prioritizing cases involving narcotics, illegal firearms, and DUIs; technology and training; and community engagement through the Community Affairs Unit.

He also noted that his office has prosecuted 450 cases related to illegal firearms and 17,000 DWI cases.

Hoovler said his campaign is focused on “crime prevention, victim advocacy, enhanced transparency, and continued justice system innovation.”