Orange County Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Goshen. It was a sea of green and orange along Goshen’s Main Street on Sunday.

Goshen /
| 13 Mar 2024 | 10:00
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Committee marched in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    2024 Grand Marshal Unateresa Sheahan Gormley and her husband Sam Gormley in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Scully family of Goshen at the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Price family of Monticello at the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Jackson Schmitt, of Chester at in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Goshen Cub Scouts in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Brownies Girl Scout Troop 313 in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Daisy Girl Scout Troop in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Honor Flight followed by Chester Academy High School Band marching in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Stanley brothers from Greenwood Lake at the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Irish wolfhounds in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    New York State Police at the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    The Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
    Crowds Line the streets bundled in coats and hats at the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Goshen on March 10, 2024. Photo by Sammie Finch
One of the biggest St.Patrick’s Day parades around took place right in the heart of Goshen on Sunday, March 10, the 47th annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade began at 2 p.m. from the Orange County Government building from Scotchtown Ave. It then turned left onto Montgomery St., then left onto N. Church St., another left onto Main St., a left onto Erie St., and then a right back to the Orange County Government Center.

Luckily for the parade revelers and participants, the weather held out just long enough for the parade to complete. A half hour later, the area was hit with hail and snow!

The crowd included local and county political figures, such as Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, District Attorney David Hoovler, Sheriff Paul Arteta, and Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell, among others, as well as a variety of community organizations.