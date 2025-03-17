Orange County announces summer youth employment program

Orange County recently announced the return of the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), an initiative that has been serving local youth for over 30 years. This federally funded program, supported by the Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) grant, provides young people with various employment opportunities.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is one of the best programs our department operates,” said Steve Knob, director of Orange County Employment and Training Administration. “This program provides employment opportunities and work experience for our emerging workforce, who are also most in need of these opportunities. It’s nice to see these young people thrive in the opportunities they are given. They are our future workforce, and we should do all we can to make that workforce successful, and this program provides that.”

SYEP provides youth ages 14 to 20 with the opportunity to gain work experience in roles across Orange County, partnering with established businesses and nonprofit organizations. According to the county, last year participants were employed at local entities such as the City of Newburgh Boys and Girls Club, Blended Smoothie and Salad Bar, and Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital, among others.

“SYEP has been incredibly successful in Orange County because it provides young people with more than just a job; it offers them the chance to build valuable skills, gain real-world experience, and create lasting connections with mentors and community leaders,” said Karina Fabiano, Orange County Employment Services youth coordinator, employment and training administration. “By offering these opportunities, we help youth unlock their potential and set them on a positive path toward a brighter future.”

Last year, 500 applied and 400 were placed. The county provided a few testimonials from some of those past participants. Tasean Stewart of the City of Newburgh shared, “It helped me develop communication skills, critical thinking, and time management,” while Erica Gilchrist of the City of Middletown reflected, “It showed me that things are not always going to be easy, and it’s worthwhile learning new things.” Yandell Carrasco of the City of Newburgh echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “I was able to speak to the adults to learn about the daily job, and hope to one day have a job and title like them.”

The deadline application for youth to sign up is April 5. The worksite application deadline is April 30. For more information about the Summer Youth Employment Program and how to apply, visit OrangeCountygov.com/1449/Summer-Youth-Employment-Program-2025.