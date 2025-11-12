One dead in Route 208 crash

A Pennsylvania man passed away last week after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole on Route 208 in Monroe, police said.

According to Monroe police Lt. Timothy Young, a preliminary investigation indicates a 59-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Route 17M when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole at the intersection with Route 208 at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

The man, who police said had connections to Monroe and Chester, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. A traffic light and utility pole were damaged in the single vehicle crash.

The investigation is ongoing.