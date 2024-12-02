OCYB holds 14th Annual Youth and Adult Summit

On November 20, the Orange County Youth Bureau (OCYB) and the Youth Advisory Board/Collaboration for Community Change held the 14th annual Youth and Adult Summit at Skea Lodge at Thomas Bull Memorial Park.

According to the county, over 100 guests joined in the celebration as youth leaders from just under 20 programs from around Orange County took the time to discuss the impact their programs had on their lives and the difference they’re making in their local communities.

“It’s truly inspiring to hear about the impact these programs have on our youth,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “This Summit is a platform for our youth to showcase their achievements and the important work they are doing in our community. We are incredibly proud of this partnership between the Orange County Youth Bureau and the Youth Advisory Board because it highlights the importance of supporting and empowering our youth to become leaders and change-makers.”

The event kicked off with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard and welcoming remarks by OCYB Executive Director Rachel Wilson, Assistant to the County Executive Mary Pat Smith, and Orange County legislators Paul Ruszkiewicz and Majority Leader Thomas Faggione.

“I can’t say enough about what an impressive group of youth leaders we have in Orange County,” said Wilson. “I look forward to this event every year and am so encouraged by all the positive stories the youth shared.”

Youth members of the Youth Bureau Advisory Board, Cloe Fain, Ramello Simmons, and Zoe Irabor, then facilitated the Youth Summit portion of the evening as they invited youth leaders at each table to stand and share highlights about their programs. They also provided youth the opportunity to express their appreciation to their program advisors and community partners.

After a festive evening that also included a buffet dinner and ice cream sundaes, Acting Youth Bureau Advisory Board President Kerri Stroka concluded the evening.

Programs represented included:

12th Rock – Volleyball

Beautiful People

City of Middletown Police Department - Community Outreach

City of Middletown Police Department - Youth Leadership Program

City of Middletown Police Department - Jr Police Academy

City of Middletown Recreation Department – Boxing

City of Middletown Recreation Department - Rec Fitness

Jewish Family Service of Orange County, Inc.

Mental Health Association of Orange County

New York Special Olympics

Orange County Summer Youth Employment

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post

Safe Harbors of the Hudson - Ritz Kidz Circus

Wallkill Ambulance

Warwick Area Farmworker Organization

Warwick Community Bandwagon (Living Well)

Warwick Community Bandwagon (Summer Youth Leadership Academy)

Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center

“I would like to extend a special thank you to all the program advisors, family members, and elected officials,” said Wilson. “Assemblyman Brian Maher, Orange County Judge Craig Brown, Executive Assistant District Attorney Andrew Kass, thank you for joining members of the Youth Bureau staff and Advisory Board to celebrate such an impressive group of youth leaders from around Orange County.”