OC Board of Elections offers extended office hours for voter registration

Commissioners Louise Vandemark and Courtney Canfield Greene announced that they will be offering extended office hours on Saturday September 28, 2024, for Orange County residents who would like to register to vote or update their registration information for the November 5, 2024, General Election.

Local registration is open to all residents in all election districts within Orange County on:

• Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 2 to 9 p.m.

At the following locations:

• Goshen - Board of Elections, 75 Webster Ave, Goshen, NY 10924

• Highlands - Town Hall, 254 Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928

• Middletown - Mulberry House Senior Center, 62-70 W Main St, Middletown, NY 10924

• Port Jervis City Hall (Common Council), 14-20 Hammond St, Port Jervis, NY 12771

• City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St, Newburgh, NY 12550

In addition, the Board of Elections office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can stop by to complete a voter registration, apply for an absentee or early vote by mail ballot, or review sample ballots. The deadline to register to vote for the November 5, 2024, General Election is Saturday, October 26, 2024.

You may also download voter registration forms or apply online by visiting the following website: orangecountygov.com/elections.

Important election dates:

• September 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Voter Registration Extended Hours

• October 10, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Statewide Local Registration Day

• October 26, 2024, Voter registration deadline

• October 26, 2024, Last day for the BOE to Receive Early Vote by Mail/Absentee Ballot application

• October 26 – November 3, 2024, Eight Early Voting Sites open for nine consecutive days

• November 5, 2024, General Election Day, polls open 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.