North Main Newspaper Club visits The Photo News headquarters

The fourth and fifth students of North Main Elementary’s Newspaper Club visited The Photo News headquarters in Chester on May 30 to get an inside look into how their local newspaper is created each week. We asked the students about their most and least favorites parts of school, and what they felt parents should know about being a kid today. And in turn they asked The Photo News staff about their reasons for entering the journalism field, and question regarding the editing and publishing process.

The Newspaper Club is run by North Main fifth-grade teacher Kristen Giakoumis, who also acts at the editor of the paper.

When asked to share their thoughts on The Newspaper Club, Ethan Meighan said he liked that the Club gave him the opportunity to write. Hazel Ferrara liked interviewing people. Sophia Torres said she enjoyed the brainstorming process of the Newspaper Club, and Isaiah Quijada said he liked making a newspaper.

When asked what they enjoyed about school, Ricardo Hernandez said he liked the newspaper. Elizabeth Reyes said she liked the events, such as field day. Sofia DiBennetta said she liked running around in gym class and playing a game called Halo (not the video game). Jacob Frimpong said his favorite part of school was lunch. Dereck Gonzalez said he liked the school library. Violet Korba likes her teachers. Rishauna Scott likes art class, Hadley M likes recess, and Hazel Ferrara likes the friends she has at school.

Lunch was also a topic of discussion; opinions were divided about the pizza, but some of the favorites included the burgers, mac and cheese, and nachos.

When asked about what they least liked about school, the majority said they hated math, particularly fractions and decimals. They don’t like the standardized testing and homework, and at least one student did not like mandatory chorus.

The students were also asked what they most wanted adults to know about being a kid today. Several of the students thought parents needed to know more about the dangers of social media, while others, like Nataly Gonzalez, wanted adults to know just how time-consuming homework and studying can be while trying to also manage household chores and other responsibilities. And Hazel Ferrara expressed frustration with not being able to travel without her parents’ permission (and transportation).

After The Photo News staff finished interviewing the club members, they also had plenty of questions to ask us about how the newspaper works, the production process, and the history of the paper.

The kids enjoyed a pizza lunch and saw the step-by-step process of how this article was written, placed in layout with photos, and finalized for print publication.