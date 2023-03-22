No new hiring, small expense increases anticipated for 2023-2024

Changes in staffing, and teacher salaries were among the topics covered in this second part of the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget presentation at the March 15, 2023 Board of Education Meeting.

Lori Hock took the lead to discuss the changes relating to full time positions, federally funded positions, expenditures and salaries, and lastly, employee benefits. With few changes anticipated for the 2023-2024 school year overall, the slide show and discussions were brief, with much of it centered on why so few changes were necessary.

The first point made focused on the 19 departments within the district – those paid for by the general fund – and the current number of positions, totaling 1129.68. The proposed budget will actually see a decrease of 4.86 positions, bringing the number to 1124.82 and, as Hock explained, no new full-time positions were added, and the changes noted in the chart occurred because of re-coding personnel to other departments. For example, there was an increase in “buildings and grounds” because two district couriers and a part-time mechanic were moved from the “transportation” departments, a more appropriate coding.

There was also a decrease in transportation of three bus attendants, two bus drivers and one mechanic budgeted for last year, but went unfilled this year. There was also an increase in the Health Services because of the hiring of two RN’s due to the increase in the number of incoming students.

By the numbers

There are 38.12 positions funded by recurring Federal Grants like Title Programs, Individuals With Disabilities Education Act, and Universal Pre-K. Because these grants provide the funding for 25 teachers and teaching assistants, Hock noted that this provides important support for the instructional staff. Moving on to the proposed dollar figures, Hock noted an increase of $2,517,691, or 2.46%, due to the staff’s STEP increases, and the anticipated 2% raise in salaries in the upcoming teacher contract.

The department that showed the greatest increase - at almost 12% - is Safety & Security, because the district has decided to reallocate monies to hiring more part-time subs. And this is for two reasons: the civil service list for full-time safety officers has been exhausted, and hiring part-timers provides better scheduling flexibility. These safety officers receive the same training as full timers, with “identical” expectations.

The other component in the staffing budget is employee benefits which is seeing an overall increase of $2,527,998, or 4.97%. This includes health insurance premiums for active and retirees; monies to retirement systems; FICA tax; employer insurance (Workman’s Compensation, life insurance and unemployment insurance); Dental and Vision; and other benefits such as tuition reimbursement and retiree incentives. Overall, many of these expenses are, as Hock noted, “out of our control.”

Decreased enrollment

Once the presentation was completed, the conversation turned to student enrollment, which is seeing a decrease as noted by Superintendent Rodriguez. Last year, the K1 buildings saw a reduction of students, and rather than eliminating positions, staff was moved into other areas, and used them in different ways. There was a significant drop in students in Central Valley which went down “three sections” and Pine Tree decreasing “two sections,” and as Rodriguez explained, “a section is a teacher classroom. She added that class totals adjusted as needed.

Rodriguez spoke about an upcoming internal “demographic” study still being discussed which will focus on student enrollment, and the transportation needs for students needing transport to private schools.

The Board also recognized Betty Bardin, Senior Payroll Clerk (1992-2012), with a Memorial Resolution to extend gratitude and condolences to the Bardin family.