News Briefs

Halloween Trunk or Treat Oct. 27

Bring a family friendly costume, flashlight and candy bag to Monroe’s Halloween Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27 at O&R Park, located at 61 Orange & Rockland Road in Monroe. Parking will be available at Monroe Park & Ride Commuter Lot B and transportation to and from the lot will be available via hayride or Dial-A-Bus. Event is rain or shine. Dogs and political themed trunks/campaigning are prohibited. Log onto https://shorturl.at/GexFq to reserve a spot.

Intuitive Medium Gallery Event Nov. 13

Monroe Gives presents an intuitive medium gallery event with Deborah Hanlon at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) on Thursday, Nov. 13 at American Legion Post 488, located at 532 Lakes Road in Monroe. There will be light desserts, cash bar and attendees are encouraged to bring their own food. Ticket donation is $70. Log onto tinyurl.com/mgdeborahhanlon2025 to reserve a spot.