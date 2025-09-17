New Schunnemunk Meadows Trail opens to the public

The Open Space Institute (OSI), the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission (PIPC) celebrated the opening of the new Schunnemunk Meadows Trail at Schunnemunk State Park in Orange County on Sept. 11.

The project creates a four-season outdoor recreation experience in the western Hudson Highlands, building upon OSI’s history of safeguarding this iconic landscape for the benefit of people and wildlife.

Over the last two decades, OSI has protected more than 3,300 acres to create Schunnemunk State Park — including the 220 acres of scenic wildflower meadows, which serve as the site of the Schunnemunk Meadows Trail.

The new 1.7-mile multi-use trail offers sweeping views of Schunnemunk Mountain and the historic Moodna Viaduct — the second-highest and longest steel railroad bridge east of the Mississippi River. The trail features wide, gently sloping crushed stone paths, making it a broadly accessible and welcoming outdoor destination for walkers, hikers, runners, cyclists, cross-country skiers, and people of all abilities to enjoy the scenic beauty of the western Hudson Highlands.

Designed and managed by OSI, the $1.9 million project included the construction of the new trail, which features seating areas and two access points for fishing; two enhanced and paved parking areas with electric vehicle chargers; new information kiosks; and a portable restroom. OSI also improved the site’s stormwater bioretention basins, which protect the trail against damage from extreme rain events, and planted additional trees and shrubs.

”At a park that OSI helped create, the Schunnemunk Meadows Trail is a new centerpiece for an underutilized area of the park that lets visitors choose their own adventure by enjoying the trail itself or using the path as a picturesque link into some of the park’s more rugged trails,” said Peter Karis, OSI’s Vice President for Parks and Stewardship. “This project is the newest step in OSI’s commitment to improving and expanding Schunnemunk State Park and is a true collaborative effort that exemplifies how public-private partnerships can enhance state parks for everyone.”

The Schunnemunk Meadows Trail was a top priority in OSI’s Highlands West Trail Connectivity Plan, which established a vision for an interconnected trail system spanning more than 93,000 acres and six state parks in eastern Orange County. The plan highlights a range of opportunities to permanently protect and enhance the landscape, including the creation of new park and trail areas that will help reduce crowding at popular state parks, as well as improvements at existing parks to better welcome and direct visitors.

OSI’s completed upgrades at Schunnemunk Meadows support PIPC’s long-term plans for the area, and OSI intends to turn over management of the meadows area to PIPC in November 2025. OSI will continue to manage 1,160 acres of Schunnemunk State Park through 2028.