New paramedic program coming to SUNY Orange

Buoyed by $500,000 in New York State funding secured by Sen. James Skoufis, SUNY Orange, in partnership with CUNY LaGuardia Community College, will be launching a 12-month paramedic training program this November that will help address paramedic shortages plaguing Orange County and the Hudson Valley.

The 12-month program, condensed from the typical 36-month curriculum, is accredited by the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the EMS Professions (CoAEMSP). CoAEMSP is the only organization recognized nationally by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) to provide accreditation services for AEMT and paramedic education programs.

Offered under the SUNY Orange Plus umbrella, the new paramedic training program is a rigorous hands-on curriculum designed for certified EMTs seeking to elevate their skills and advance their careers in emergency medical services. SUNY Orange also collaborated with the Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services leadership to streamline the curriculum and assure it meets the needs of today’s paramedics.

“The College’s SUNY Orange Plus team has worked tirelessly since the state budget was passed to develop a condensed paramedic program that will hasten the availability of qualified, skilled and trained paramedics for our local ambulance corps,” SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young said. “The design and quality of this program will set SUNY Orange’s program apart and will bring paramedics into the field rapidly. I am so proud of our instructors, staff, and leadership on their execution of our strategic plan.”

Students will gain in-depth knowledge and experience in life-saving techniques, trauma and medical emergency care, and advanced patient management under the guidance of experienced instructors, physicians, and EMS professionals. The program includes classroom instruction, lab simulations, and more than 500 hours of supervised clinical rotations at hospitals and EMS agencies across the Hudson Valley and beyond.

The program will be an ideal option for certified EMTs ready to advance their careers in pre-hospital care, first responders seeking leadership roles in emergency medical services, career changers looking for fast-paced, high-impact work, or healthcare professionals planning to pursue emergency medicine, nursing, or firefighting.

Interested students must attend one of two upcoming pre-screening sessions to determine eligibility on Sept. 29 or Oct. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. Both sessions will be held on the College’s Middletown campus.

Pre-screening includes:

· Math assessment: basic algebra, ratios, dosage calculations

· Reading comprehension test: healthcare scenarios and terminology

· EMT knowledge exam: assessment of core EMT concepts and protocols

Program tuition includes textbooks, certification courses (BLS, ACLS, PALS, etc.), clinical lab supplies, uniforms, insurance and registration fees. Tuition assistance may be available through workforce development programs (such as the Orange County Career Center) or healthcare employer partnerships. Eligible students can receive substantial tuition coverage based on income, residency or employment status. Payment plans are also available while need- or merit-based scholarships may also be available.

For more information, log onto www.sunyorange.edu/plus, email SUNY Orange Plus at plus@sunyorange.edu, or call at (845) 341-4890.