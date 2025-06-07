New bulk trash procedure

The Town of Woodbury Refuse Department has partnered with County Waste to streamline the bulk pickup request process for Woodbury and Harriman residents.

Effective immediately, residents can submit bulk pickup requests directly to County Waste by emailing 6225bulkrequest@wasteconnections.com. Place the street address in the subject line of the email and provide details on the bulk item that will be placed curbside. County Waste will confirm if the bulk request is approved and send a response.

Weekly refuse service will not change.

Email refuse@woodburyny.us or call (845) 928-7578, ext. 1242 with any questions or concerns.

The Town of Woodbury Refuse Department appreciates patience as it continues evolving services to meet the needs of the community.