New attorney appointments debated but approved

The Woodbury Village Board approved the appointments of Bleakley Platt as the Village Board’s law firm, with Lino Sciarretta serving as attorney, and Amy Lavine of Liberty Street Legal as the new attorney for the Zoning Board of Appeals, during the Aug. 14 meeting.

Trustees James Freiband and Matthew Fabbro, who both objected to the appointments, raised concerns over increased costs and potential conflicts of interest.

Fabbro said he was concerned about the attorney selection process, adding that a member of Bleakley Platt was a donor to the former chairman of the Orange County GOP. He questioned whether there were closer firms available, as the firm is based in Westchester County.

Fabbro said that Lavine has served the village with numerous Freedom of Information Law requests and her selection would be a conflict of interest.

Freiband added that as residents are paying the fees associated with the attorney services, it was important to consider the costs being imposed on residents and people who want to do business in Woodbury. Declining the firm’s appointment because of increased travel times and expenses was appropriate, he said.

Responding to criticism of the attorney selection process, Village Mayor Andrew Giacomazza said Kelly Naughton, who is stepping down from her role as village attorney, gave him a list of firms, and he reached out to each of them. He thanked Naughton for her service while expressing his faith in her recommendations. He added that he was impressed with Lavine’s credentials and felt she would be a strong attorney for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Annexation request

The board also acknowledged a request from the Village of Kiryas Joel and the Town of Palm to annex a 22-acre area, known as Amdur Park and voted to declare itself lead agency in the environmental review of the petition.

Last spring, the Village of Woodbury received a petition from Kiryas Joel to annex Ace Farm, which includes land located within both the Town and Village of Woodbury.

Freiband was the lone objection to the village’s lead agency declaration.

Resident Susan McConnell shared her disappointment, suggested Freiband’s intentions were aligned “more with people who would like to destroy the environment and the community feel,” and that he should remember he is representing Woodbury and not the developers or other towns.

Responding to the criticism, Freiband said his decision was based on the need to follow protocol and that the village did not take the proper steps the last time it declared itself lead agency for the previous annexation request. He added that following the proper protocol enables the village to make a case if it is not selected as lead agency.

On wineries and distilleries

The village adopted a new local law for farm wineries and farm distilleries during the meeting. Among the provisions of the law, the properties must have frontage along and direct access onto State Route 32 and limit their production area to 4,000 square feet or less.

Trustees Freiband and Fabbro objected to the law and said it is restrictive as it limits farm wineries and distilleries only to those with frontage on Route 32. Freiband also said the restriction violates the state Agricultural Market Marketing Law and would negatively affect the three approved agricultural districts in Woodbury. He added that the limitation on the production area is arbitrary and very small for operating a winery or distillery.

Village attorney Naughton said the law is intended to merge two provisions in the village code for farm wineries and farm distilleries, at the request of the Building Inspector. She disagreed that the law runs contrary to state law.

Agreement approved

An intermunicipal agreement was reached with the Woodbury Library Board enabling the Woodbury Highway Department to repair concrete pavers at the front entrance of the Central Valley Library.

Trustee Susan Fries-Ciriello asked for clarification on whether the $25,000 grant the library received in 2022, which was for improvements to the building and property, including the walkway, was intended for the paver repairs.

Giacomazza explained that the library had reached out to the village about the repairs and when the village didn’t respond, they began looking for contractors. When nobody got back to them, they went back to the village for help. Giacomazza agreed, noting an alleged slip and fall in the area and the importance of the village getting a hold harmless agreement.

Fries-Ciriello asked who was paying for the labor, noting the library is a private entity with its own budget. She said she had no issue with the village doing the work as long as it is reimbursed for these services.

Village Treasure Desiree Potvin clarified that the materials were not being paid for by the village and Highway Department personnel is doing the work. She said the village was clear that it is not responsible for maintaining the work after it’s completed.

Resident Maria Hunter asked about who’s paying for the insurance because currently that building is covered under the town insurance policy. She also commented on the amount of money the library has in its fund balance and said the village should be reimbursed for any expenses incurred.

Freiband said he supported Giacomazza’s decision to take on this issue and that the library is an asset to the people of Woodbury. He also said that the sidewalk partially serves the school system.