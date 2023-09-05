Never forget

They were husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, brothers, sisters, children and friends. These are the names of the Orange County residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001:
David D. Alger, Tuxedo Park
Michael E. Asher, Monroe
Matthew E. Barnes, FDNY, Monroe
Capt. Frank J. Callahan, FDNY, Bloomingburg
Jason M. Coffey, Town of Newburgh
BC Dennis L. Devlin, FDNY, Washingtonville
Francis J. Feely, Middletown
Lt. Michael N. Fodor, FDNY, Warwick
Lt. John F. Ginley, FDNY, Warwick
Linda Kristine Gronlund, Greenwood Lake
Robert Hamilton, FDNY, Washingtonville
Ronnie Lee Henderson, FDNY, Newburgh
Chris Michael Kirby, Scotchtown
Kenneth J. Marino, FDNY, Monroe
Douglas C. Miller, FDNY, Port Jervis
Lynne I. Morris, Monroe
Lt. Glenn C. Perry, FDNY, Monroe
Carmen A. Rivera, Westtown
Michael Trinidad, Newburgh
Donald J. Tuzio, Goshen
David M. Weiss, FDNY, Maybrook
Chief John P. Williamson, FDNY, Warwick
Carl F. Asaro, FDNY, Middletown
Lt. Gregg A. Atlas, FDNY, Howells
Michelle Renee Bratton, Westtown
Michael Cammarata, FDNY, Huguenot
Daniel M. Coffey, Town of Newburgh
Thomas Dowd, Harriman
Lt. Peter L. Freund, FDNY, Westtown
Denis P. Germain, FDNY, Tuxedo
John Giordano, FDNY, Town of Newburgh
Peter Mark Gyulavary, Warwick
Lt. Stephen G. Harrell, FDNY, Warwick
Thomas P. Holohan, Jr., FDNY, Chester
Kenneth B. Kumpel, FDNY, Cornwall
Edward Mazzella Jr., Monroe
Michael Montesi, FDNY, Highland Mills
Gerard T. Nevins, FDNY, Campbell Hall
Donald J. Regan, FDNY, Pine Bush
Paul G. Ruback, FDNY, Newburgh
Eric Raymond Thorpe, Tuxedo Park
Richard Van Hine, FDNY, Greenwood Lake
Mark P. Whitford, FDNY, Salisbury Mills
Martin M. Wortley, Harriman