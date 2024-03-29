National Library Week kicks off April 7

Get ready to dive into the world of literature and knowledge as National Library Week approaches! From April 7 to 13, the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) invites everyone in the community to join in the celebration and explore the plethora of offerings available at a member library near you.

Our local libraries offer a variety of unique experiences, including chances to connect with fellow community members, acquire new skills, and pursue personal interests through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. RCLS libraries offer a range of programs, classes and resources, including support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

RCLS encourages residents to “embark on a journey of discovery, inspiration, and connection during National Library Week,” adding, “RCLS libraries are here for you, guiding you every step of the way.”

National Library Week was initially sponsored in 1958 and is supported by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

Local member libraries include those in Chester, Florida, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Middletown, Monroe, Port Jervis, Tuxedo, Warwick, Washingtonville, and Woodbury. For more information, visit rcls.info/ml and find an RCLS member library near you.