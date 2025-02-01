National Honor Society welcomes new inductees

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently celebrated 73 hardworking students who were inducted into the Monroe-Woodbury High School Chapter of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, January 14. The ceremony was held in the high school auditorium where students, family members, friends, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate students’ accomplishments.

“The NHS empowers, champions and recognizes well-rounded students who demonstrate their commitment to leadership and service in the school and community, as well as personal qualities of respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring, and citizenship,” the school explained.

The new members include juniors and seniors who have fulfilled 50 hours of community service and maintained a 92.0 cumulative grade point average.