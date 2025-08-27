National Cancer Survivors Day celebration

Garnet Health Medical Center will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Erie Way Park Pavilion, located at 1-31 Union St. in Middletown.

This free community event will honor cancer survivors, support those currently facing cancer, and provide education and resources for all who attend. Lunch along with music and special guest speakers will be part of the day’s events and activities.

The event is open to the public, but registration before Sept. 1 is required.

National Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated nationwide as a tribute to those who have survived cancer, a source of inspiration for those recently diagnosed, and an opportunity for outreach and support.

To learn more and register, log onto garnethealth.org/cancersurvivorsday or call (845) 333-1133.