MWMS math team takes first place at league playoffs

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School math team won first place at the 24-25 Mid-Hudson Junior Math League playoff meet, the school district announced. The math team, coached by math teacher Teresa Lanuti, includes students Malik Ahmed, RJ. Andreala, Carter Person, Ava Sethna, Devansh Shah, and Jacob Yoon.

According to the school, four MW teams consisting of over 30 students competed in Math League, the largest organization of local and state math competitions in the United States.

“We are proud of all participants and congratulations to our first place winners for all of their hard work and dedication!” the school district shared.