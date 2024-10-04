MWHS students earn National Merit Scholarship commendation

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently announced that students Pierre Sawers, Ronaldo Rodriguez Perez and Zachary Rosen-Delson had been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program. According to the program, the commendation is based on each student’s preliminary SAT results.

They are among the estimated 34,000 students in the nation who earned high scores and will be designated “Commended Students,” the school explained. The Merit Scholarship Program honored these students by sending them Letters of Commendation to their high schools.

The National Merit program explained that although Commended Students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some may be candidates for special scholarships offered by corporate sponsors.