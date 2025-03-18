MWHS Drama Club presents ‘The Secret Garden’

The Monroe-Woodbury High School Drama Club will be performing “The Secret Garden,” an enchanting, Tony Award-winning musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic.

Here’s the play’s description, provided by the school: “Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.”

Performances will take place Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Drama Club’s website: tinyurl.com/46sut7h2.