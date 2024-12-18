MWHS artists participate in annual Human Rights Commission exhibit

Twenty-three Monroe-Woodbury High School student artists created one-of-a-kind art pieces as part of “An Artist’s Response to Human Rights” exhibit, the school district shared. According to the school district, the exhibit “offers students a public opportunity to express their feelings about the importance of human rights in today’s world by depicting artworks and writing poems or essays about topics related to the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The exhibit of visual and literary arts by juniors and seniors in high school is a presentation of the Orange County Human Rights Commission. It is produced in cooperation with the Orange County Arts Council and SUNY Orange.