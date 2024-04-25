MWHS announces Class of 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian

Monroe-Woodbury High School recently named Julia Landres as this year’s valedictorian and Diya Mangatt as this year’s salutatorian for the Class of 2024.

After graduating, Landres plans to study physics and computer science. In an interview with Student Board of Education Representative Michael Martinez, Landres shared how the school has prepared her for the future, “The teachers at MW are phenomenal and provided me with a comprehensive yet enjoyable education while also preparing me for the skills, like essay-writing and note-taking, that I need for college. Additionally, it was through the science research program that I found my love of research, which I now want to pursue as a career path. Finally, the expansive extracurricular opportunities and amazing music department helped me hone in on my interests in skiing, music performance, coding, and many more.”

Landres also participated in the varsity alpine ski team, wind ensemble, Outdoors Club and pit orchestra, and has been named to the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She told Martinez that her 10-year goal is to be “a doctorate-holding researcher working in a lab at the intersection between physics and AI.”

Landres added, “I would like to thank my family for unconditionally supporting me and my goals and my teachers for showing me how to achieve my dreams.”

Mangatt plans to study biochemistry with a minor in business administration after graduation. She told Martinez that her time at Monroe-Woodbury High School taught her the importance of hard work and dedication. “Through the support and guidance of many teachers and peers, I have discovered so many interests and passions that will serve as the springboard for all my future endeavors. It has allowed me to discover my strengths as well as my weaknesses. Through MW, I have gained valuable memories and friendships.”

Mangatt has been the FBLA state officer for two years, a flutist in the wind ensemble, member of the varsity tennis team, president of STARS, vice president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and a member of both the National Honor Society and National French Honor Society. She is also an AP Scholar, a comprehensive diploma recipient, Souza scholarship and Music Boosters scholarships recipient, won the Outstanding NYSSMA Performance Award, and was nationally ranked for public speaking. She told Martinez that in 10 years she hopes to be “satisfied” with her accomplishments. “I hope to be proud of what I have done and the person I have become. I hope to be a role model for others and continue to pursue my passions, whether it be in the medical field or in business, or both!”

Mangatt added, “I would like to thank my parents and my siblings for their endless support throughout my high school years. My parents have served as a constant inspiration and have encouraged me to accomplish all my goals. I couldn’t have done it without them. I would also like to thank my friends for always being there in school, during the good times and bad. I will cherish all the memories I have made in the past four years.”