The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2024-2025 school year, which would allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served meals at no charge.

For additional information, contact Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Food Service Department Director Lyn Prestia at 845-460-6200, ext. 6248 or foodforthought@mw.k12.ny.us.