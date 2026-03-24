MWCSD accepting nominations for Monroe-Woodbury Hall of Distinction

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2026 of the Monroe-Woodbury Hall of Distinction (HOD). As you may recall, the HOD launched this school year and celebrated its inaugural induction ceremony this past February. This long-anticipated initiative celebrates the rich history and traditions of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District.

The program recognizes individuals, including outstanding alumni, who have made significant contributions to our school community or achieved excellence in their respective fields. A permanent interactive exhibit honoring inductees is located in the main lobby of Monroe-Woodbury High School, 155 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley, NY. View the interactive display at https://shorturl.at/1Wcrp.



Nominees fall under one of two categories:

A contributor is someone who has been a supporter of the Monroe-Woodbury School District’s athletics, arts and academics for at least five years. This category may include distinguished administrators, faculty, staff, former Board of Education members, coaches/assistant coaches or community members who have served the school system for a minimum of five consecutive years. They must have shown exceptional leadership, character and achievement during their tenure and must be inactive to be eligible. Inductees may be living or deceased.



A distinguished alumni is a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School who has achieved significant recognition or success in a particular area, made impactful contributions to society, or brought honor to their alma mater through their accomplishments. This category may include achievements in athletics, their chosen profession, or humanitarianism. Candidates being nominated as former athletes must have earned a varsity letter. Nominees must be graduates who have been out of school for at least five years. Inductees may be living or deceased.

Nominations due April 30

The district is currently accepting nominations for the second class of inductees into the Hall of Distinction. All individuals selected to be a member of the HOD will be honored at an Induction Ceremony during the fall of 2026.

All entries must be submitted by April 30, via the online at https://shorturl.at/leBUF. Paper copies of the application are available for pick up at the Harriman Center (temporary location of Central Administration), 14 Church Street, Harriman, or at the security vestibule at Monroe-Woodbury High School, 155 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley. If you would like a HOD packet mailed to you, please email: monroewoodburyhod@gmail.com or call 845-460-6200, ext. 10105.

Please visit the HOD web page at https://shorturl.at/vBP2X to view a video of the first induction ceremony and access the nomination form. We look forward to once again celebrating the generations of Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders who have exemplified community service, resilience and leadership.