MW sees increase in English language learners

Monroe-Woodbury administrators shared efforts the district is making to help students who are not native or fluent English speakers. Addressing the MW Board of Education at the September 11 meeting, Matthew Kravatz, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Julisa Rincon-Tomizawa, director of Pupil Personnel Services, highlighted how the district works with students and families, noting the importance of engaging all involved parties, from parents to educators.

Rincon-Tomizawa shared that the district’s English language learners, or ELLs, represent 28 countries and speak 22 different languages. She noted that it can take a new learner up to seven years to achieve advanced fluency in English and shared how programming varies depending on where a student is on their language journey.

Kravatz pointed to the number of ELL-identifying students, which at 779 represents a 400-student increase since 2020, and said that additional staffing and support is needed to support these students. When asked about how the district is preparing for a potential influx of students who need English language support, Ricon-Tomizawa said that the district observes patterns in other areas, particularly New York City. She said that observing other areas allowed them to better prepare with additional hires for the high school.

Although Ricon-Tomizawa said she felt as if the district was prepared to handle a certain increase in ELLs, she acknowledged that the district would struggle if an overwhelming number of students were to arrive needing services.

“We’re not prepared for three busloads of students. We are prepared for another 40 kids, another 60 kids,” said Ricon-Tomizawa, while also emphasizing that this is a problem all districts face. She added that the district would continue to work with the Regional Bilingual Network and other groups for professional development and try to hire dually certified teachers who can support ELLs.

Kravatz highlighted some of the new efforts the district has engaged in to make new learners feel welcomed, including bilingual classrooms. He explained that they have started with one such classroom at Smith Clove Elementary School where the teacher instructs the students in both English and Spanish.

Kravatz also called on the district to value the benefits of having English language learners in the classroom. “Districts also need to recognize that bilingualism and biliteracy are assets. It’s something to be celebrated, something to be embraced.”

Later in the meeting, board member Dr. Sergey Koyfman commended the district on being proactive and reminisced about his own experience learning English as a student in the United States. He shared how it was challenging for his parents and hoped the district was providing support for current families.

“The parents that come with you to this country do not have an ability to help you because they just don’t know this system. So we are hopefully addressing the needs of the kids but we also have to, in my opinion, provide guidance to the parents and help them guide their children properly as well.”

During the meeting the board also heard from MW student representative Dylan Escobar, who shared his efforts to encourage students to engage with the district and connect with those students who may not be as well represented.

In addition, the board reminded families of ongoing open houses at district schools and encouraged families and staff to opt-in to the school messenger system.