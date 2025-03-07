MW Future Business Leaders of America to hold blood drive

The Monroe-Woodbury High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter will be hosting its annual blood drive on Friday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Wrestling Room at 155 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley.

The FBLA is hoping to reach its blood drive goal this year. In a statement, the school district said, “We’re just 62 donations away from reaching a milestone of 5,000 donations through our drives. Since each pint can save three lives, our Crusaders have already helped save over 15,000 lives! We’re aiming to hit the 5,000 mark during this spring drive. Join us and help make a difference!”

Anyone looking to donate can either walk in or make an appointment through nybc.org. Donors are also reminded to eat and drink beforehand, and to bring a photo ID. For questions, visit the NY Blood Center website or call 800-933-Blood.