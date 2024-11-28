MW employees donate blankets to warm hearts

Staff members from the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Transportation Department, Education Center and Monroe-Woodbury High School’s World Languages department donated 478 blankets to Project Linus, an organization that delivers blankets to children in need, the school district announced. This is an annual tradition for the school district staff.

Project Linus has donated over 10,000,000 blankets to children since 1995. The organization’s mission is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.

In its announcement, the school district said, “Our community is grateful to all of the volunteers’ dedication and hard work. This is the Crusader spirit in action!”