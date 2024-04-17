MW elementary students participate in 8th annual Special Olympics

Monroe-Woodbury’s elementary Special Olympians participated in the 8th Annual Elementary Competition hosted by the Middletown City School District on Saturday, April 13.

According to the school district, more than 120 athletes, ranging in age from 8 to 12, from 11 schools participated in basketball and soccer skills competitions.

“It was a great day for our Special Olympians! Congratulations to all of our hard-working athletes and the dedicated coaches who helped make this a memorable day for our students and their families,” the school district said. “Shout out as well to our Pine Tree family for the fabulous send-off parade!”