x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

MW elementary students participate in 8th annual Special Olympics

Central Valley. The students showed off their basketball and soccer skills.

Central Valley /
| 17 Apr 2024 | 11:07
    It was a celebratory event for the kids in attendance.
    It was a celebratory event for the kids in attendance. ( Photo courtesy of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    More than 120 athletes from 11 schools participated.
    More than 120 athletes from 11 schools participated. ( Photo courtesy of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    The elementary students who participated in this year’s special olympics competition.
    The elementary students who participated in this year’s special olympics competition. ( Photo courtesy of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)
    Students also celebrated their classmates with words of encouragement.
    Students also celebrated their classmates with words of encouragement. ( Photo courtesy of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District)

Monroe-Woodbury’s elementary Special Olympians participated in the 8th Annual Elementary Competition hosted by the Middletown City School District on Saturday, April 13.

According to the school district, more than 120 athletes, ranging in age from 8 to 12, from 11 schools participated in basketball and soccer skills competitions.

“It was a great day for our Special Olympians! Congratulations to all of our hard-working athletes and the dedicated coaches who helped make this a memorable day for our students and their families,” the school district said. “Shout out as well to our Pine Tree family for the fabulous send-off parade!”