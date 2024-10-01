Museum Village wins $155,000 in grant funding

Museum Village will soon get a funding boost of $155,000 thanks to a Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) grant secured through the office of State Senator James Skoufis (D-42).

Museum Village recently shared the financial hardships it has faced over the last few years, which spurred calls to save the historic education center from several local community leaders. In July, Museum Village Executive Director Jamie Robinson told The Photo News the museum had less than three months of funding remaining. Robinson said COVID greatly impacted the museum’s ability to raise funds, and in 2020 and 2021 it endured a financial loss of about $650,000.

Earlier this month, Museum Village Trustee Bill Lemanski attended a Monroe Town Board to share the museum’s dire situation with the town. The town board discussed possible grant opportunities, or even a county acquisition, and appointed Councilmember Maureen Richardson to serve as a liaison to Museum Village to further investigate ways the town could help.

While not a permanent fix, the DANSY grant, which works on a reimbursement basis, will help keep the doors open a bit longer.

“Museums preserve and share our collective history, creating the space for us both as individuals and as members of diverse communities to engage, to be fully seen, and to learn from each other’s experiences,” said Robinson. “This vital role cannot be fulfilled without the support of the community. We thank Senator Skoufis for his tireless effort on behalf of cultural heritage. Museum Village is grateful for this partnership in service to our mission, and for his continued commitment to our strategic vision for the future.”

“As Monroe’s liaison to Museum Village, I have witnessed first-hand the dedication of Director Jamie Robinson in preserving an essential piece of Orange County’s history,” said Monroe Town Councilwoman Maureen Richardson. “I want to thank Senator Skoufis and his team for investing the time in Director Robinson’s emboldened mission and for empowering our next steps forward as a community to prevent the loss of this invaluable cultural resource.”

“I’ve been inspired by the work Mr. Robinson and his team have done to raise awareness — both about what’s possible for Museum Village, and about the very real financial challenges the organization is facing,” said Skoufis in his grant announcement. “The influence the museum has had on countless area students and history buffs is undeniable, and I am committed to doing all I can to support and advocate for its continued influence on future generations.”

The museum was founded in 1950 as Museum Village of Old Smith’s Clove and officially chartered as a museum in 1956. It comprises more than two dozen buildings and holds over 32,000 artifacts from approximately 1875 to 1910. Museum Village also provides educational programs, hands-on-exhibits, and special events. For more information on the museum, visit museumvillage.org.