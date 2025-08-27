MTA to collect comments on proposed fare hikes

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will hold Public Comment Sessions, at locations including Customer Service Centers, which offer round-the clock assistance for MTA customers and additional in-person opportunities to learn about the fare proposals and provide comments.

Through Friday, Sept. 12, MTA staff will be at Customer Service Centers in subway stations, mobile sales vans, and Metro-North Railroad stations throughout the MTA service region, collecting comments on the proposed fare changes.

The public comment sessions are a vital extension of the public fare hearings held last week to allow the MTA to engage customers within the service area and relay their comments as part of the public hearing process. They also encourage dialogue with MTA staff who will answer questions on the proposals, provide information about reduced fare programs and raise awareness about the end of MetroCard sales and the transition to the more convenient tap-and-go system.

All comments collected at these Public Comment Sessions will be included in the public record and shared with the MTA Board for review.

Submit a written or video comment by logging onto https://contact.mta.info/s/forms/public-hearing-form?Id=a0gcr000004atEz.

Riders can also mail comments to MTA Government & Community Relations Attn: Fare Hearings, 2 Broadway, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004 or call (646) 252-6777. Telephone agents are available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. All comments will be made part of the public record and shared with the MTA Board for review.