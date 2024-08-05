Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health has reported that a mosquito sample carrying the West Nile virus was found in the county. Each year, as part of the County’s seasonal monitoring of the mosquito population, typically several positive mosquito samples are found; this was the first in 2024.

“We still have a long mosquito season ahead of us. Residents should always try to protect themselves, but especially now that West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been detected in the County,” said Orange County Health Commissioner Alicia Pointer, DO, MPH, FAAP. “Residents should wear appropriate clothing, and consider sprays when outdoors, [and] check their property for any standing water.”

The OCDOH recommends residents follow these guidelines:

- Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

- Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when you are outdoors for an extended period or when mosquitoes are most active.

- Consider using mosquito repellent when outdoors, particularly during evening activities. Be sure to follow the directions on the label.

Mosquitoes can breed in any standing water that lasts more than four days. To reduce the mosquito population around your home and property, County Executive Neuhaus reminds residents to follow these steps to keep you and your families safe.

- Dispose of cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

- Drill holes for draining in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

- Make sure that your roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

- Turn over wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

- Change the water in birdbaths twice a week.

- Remove all discarded tires from your property.

- Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds.

- Drain water from pool covers and remove leaves and debris as they collect on covers to reduce breeding areas.

For more information on mosquito prevention or protection, call the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2332.