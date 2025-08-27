Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Goshen

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and the Orange County Department of Health announced that additional mosquito pools carrying West Nile Virus this season have been detected in the Village of Goshen.

“This is an important reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus are present in our region,” said Neuhaus. “The Orange County Department of Health is here to keep you informed and safe. They provide the tools, resources, and guidance residents need to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and to reduce the risk of bites to themselves and their families.”

The finding comes as part of the County’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts to protect public health.

Dr. Jennifer Roman continues to recommend protecting against mosquito bites as the season continues. Residents should wear appropriate clothing and consider sprays when outdoors and check their property for any pooling or stagnant water.

Other ways to reduce the risk of mosquito bites include:

* Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

* Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active.

* Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors, particularly during evening activities like fishing. Be sure to follow the directions on the label.

Mosquitoes can breed in any water that is stagnant for more than four days. To reduce the mosquito population around your home and property, take the following steps to reduce or eliminate standing water:

* Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.

* Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

* Make sure that roof gutters drain properly. Clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

* Turn over wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

* Change the water in birdbaths twice a week.

* Remove all discarded tires from your property.

* Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds.

* Drain water from pool covers and remove leaves and debris as they collect on covers to reduce breeding areas.

* Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that may collect on your property.

For more on mosquito prevention or protection, call the Orange County Department of Health at (845) 291.2332.