Monroe-Woodbury seniors celebrate prom

On the evening of Friday, June 14, Monroe-Woodbury seniors held their annual prom at Eisenhower Hall on the campus of West Point Military Academy. With over 600 students in attendance, this year’s prom was one of the best attended over the last few years. Many of the students and their friends and families had pre-prom get togethers to get photos and to organize their transportation for the night.

Upon arriving, the students had a cocktail hour in the Great Hall before moving upstairs to the Ball Room for dinner and dancing. During the dinner hour, there was quite a thunder storm, but by the time the hour was over the storm had passed. A rainbow appeared over the Hudson and the guests crowded onto the balcony to take advantage of the lighting for photos with their dates and friends. As it became dark, the seniors hit the dance floor and celebrated their last year of high school.