Monroe-Woodbury. Senior scholar-athletes honored by county association

Congratulations to Monroe-Woodbury High School seniors Stephanie Kwong and Collin Catherwood were among the soon-to-be graduates honored at the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA) Senior Scholar-Athlete Celebration on June 2.

Kwong is a member of the Varsity Cheer Team. She will be attending Villanova University in the fall and will major in International Finance/Business. She will continue participating in the sport.

Catherwood is a member of the Varsity Cross Country and Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field teams. He will be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall and will major in Engineering. He will participate on the Cross Country and Track & Field teams.